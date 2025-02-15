Hess extends support for Guyana-Mount Sinai national healthcare initiative

– Mount Sinai to aid development of oncology centre

Global energy company, Hess Corporation has extended its support for the Government of Guyana’s national healthcare initiative, which is being implemented collaboratively with the Mount Sinai Health System.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement during the sod turning ceremony for the $11.4 billion, new West Demerara Hospital at Vreed en Hoop on Friday.

In 2022, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced a national healthcare initiative in collaboration with the Mount Sinai Health System and Hess Corporation to improve the quality of and access to healthcare

Later this year, Guyana with support from Mount Sinai, will begin work to establish a modern oncology centre, which according to President Ali, will become operational by 2027.

“We’re not only looking at diagnostics but building facilities for treatment,” the head of state underscored.

In 2022, the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony on behalf of the government, entered into an agreement with Mount Sinai and Hess Corporation, to improve the quality of and access to healthcare for all of the nation’s people.

Under thisprogramme, the government will receive top tier assistance in developing high quality primary care, specialised services in cardiology and oncology, and improvements to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. This work will be funded jointly by Hess Corporation and the Guyanese Government.

The partnership is bearing fruit, as President Ali revealed that discussions have been initiated with Mount Sinai, to develop a module to build Guyana’s rehabilitation care centres across the country.

“Because many times beds are occupied in hospitals, space is occupied whereby the patients does not necessarily need to be in that hospital but require rehabilitative care…. So, we are not sleeping, we are addressing health care in a holistic way,” he highlighted.

Under this partnership too, the government isworking to develop electronic medical records (EMR) for Guyana’s healthcare system. The goal is to improve patient care and safety, and to make it easier for patients to access their health information.

Minister Anthony had noted that the first phase of this project will be implemented at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and will gradually expand to other institutions.

Hess Corporationis a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company is recognized as an industry leader in environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure. Hess extended its support for another three years.

Meanwhile, Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with years of expertise in the healthcare sector.

