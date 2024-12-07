Hinterland dorms to receive major upgrades – President Ali announces

– To foster sport, art development

– Highlights increasing number of hinterland students excelling

The Hinterland Scholarship Dormitory (HSD) in Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown is home to a diverse population of hinterland scholars, and will soon undergo a major facelift, to cater to students’ specific needs.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali unveiled this crucial initiative, during a dinner with scores of hinterland scholarship students, at his official residence, on Friday evening.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali as he addressed students at the dinner

According to the head of state, plans are afoot to enhance dormitory facilities, including the founding of essential amenities that will foster sport and artistic development. General enhancements will also be undertaken, ensuring students’ comfort and wellbeing.

“We can development of cricket, maybe a hard tarmac, so that you can play other forms of sport, even during the rainy season… we will put in a facility, preferably a prefab building in there so you can have your art room,” he elaborated for students at the dinner.

While students travel home for the Christmas holidays, the head of state and Minister of Education Priya Manickchand along with Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai will be working to concretise the plans.

Already, an assessment on the general enhancements has been completed, and “We’re going to invest in those upgrades so that we can make your life as easy and comfortable as possible and we can give you a feeling of home,” President Ali emphasised.

Furthermore, as the dormitory Liliendaal Dormitory is home to diverse backgrounds, the head of state affirmed the government’s commitment to investing and expanding opportunities for them.

He also expressed pride in their achievements and encouraged them to exploit the opportunities available, foster a sense of mutual understanding and support for each other, an important asset in life.

“You’re living as a family, and as family, you’re getting to share experiences, build new friendships, and this is what is going to ensure that the Guyana we are building, the One Guyana, is made up of every single community,” he further underlined.

These improvements are part of the government’s broader commitment to investing in human capital, particularly in hinterland and riverine communities, so they can have the best futures.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing scores of hinterland scholarship students on Friday evening

Since 2020, investments have been made in improving educational facilities, to ensure equal access to quality education. A massive training programme of hinterland teachers is also being rolled out.

Modern schools are being established in every part of Guyana, and are being equipped with technology, including internet access that will integrate the hinterland to broader learning resources.

As a result, there is an increasing number of students shining in academics, and joining programmes such as nursing, technical and military training.

“Today we celebrate …. the largest intake to the army officers programme came from the hinterland and riverine communtnies…and we could have only achieved that because for the first time, our young people in the hinterland and riverine communities are having access to secondary education,” Guyana’s president expressed.

Ministers Manickchand and Sukhai also delivered brief remarks, in which they underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to hinterland youths.

Since 2020, the government would have invested over $300 million to support high achievers from the hinterland, signalling their staunch commitment.

