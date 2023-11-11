Home Affairs Minister assures safe festive season for businesses, citizens

As the festive season approaches, the Ministry of Home Affairs, responsible for safeguarding and protecting citizens, has assured the public that necessary measures are being implemented to ensure a safe and secure holiday period.

This was affirmed by Minister Robeson Benn during a recent courtesy call from a team from the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), one of the leading private sector entities in Guyana.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn

GCCI’s President, Kester Hutson, Secretary Kathy Smith, Treasurer and Chair of the Security and Governance Sub-Committee, Orson Ferguson and Councillors, Paul Archer, Bolaji Tuase and Sean Kirkpatrick were present at the engagement.

The meeting aimed to discuss the GCCI’s and its members’ concerns, receive updates on security management for the Christmas holiday, and explore potential collaboration.

Minister Benn reassured the GCCI that all necessary security measures are being implemented for a safe and secure Christmas season for everyone, including businesses and citizens.

GCCI representatives thanked Minister Benn for facilitating the meeting and listening to their concerns. Both parties emphasised the importance of ongoing communication and agreed to meet quarterly to ensure a continuous and constructive exchange of ideas.

