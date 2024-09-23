Honouring Amerindian heritage promotes diversity in Guyana – Minister McCoy

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy has emphasised the significance of preserving the culture of our nation’s indigenous peoples, highlighting its pivotal role in diversifying Guyana.

Minister McCoy shared this sentiment when he visited Swan Village and other communities along the Soesdyke/Linden highway for their heritage month celebrations on Sunday.

Minister McCoy and Swan Chairman, Finton Ragnauth greeting vendors

Upon arrival, Minister McCoy was warmly welcomed by the Chairman of Swan, Finton Ragnauth and residents eager to share their rich cultural traditions.

The vibrant festival held at the community’s ground, brought together a multicultural crowd, reinforcing the minister’s assertion that “the celebration of our brothers and sisters and their heritage, is part of celebrations of our diversity as a country.”

Minister McCoy noted that “it is important for us during this month and continuously to reflect on the true meaning and understanding of heritage month…It was designated to observe culture, the environment, sports, and all aspects of life of our Amerindian brothers and sisters.”

At the festival, experienced and first-time vendors were able to showcase their creative skills and heartfelt appreciation for indigenous crafting techniques.

Minister McCoy interacts with attendees

Each stall focused on spotlighting the intricacy and delicate beauty of Amerindian culture.

On display were variations of traditional beaded necklaces, intricately woven baskets, and Amerindian headdresses.

For 14 years, the community of Swan has joined hands in togetherness, celebration, and unity.

As festivities continued, Minister McCoy reflected on the importance of heritage month.

“While we celebrate with music, dance, poetry…I want us to recommit ourselves to the preservation of our culture, your culture, the Amerindian culture, and embrace it in such a way and manner that future generations to come will be able to have a good experience of what it is and what it means to be Amerindian.” the minister implored.

Although heritage month is being observed since 1995, every Amerindian community ensures that each year’s celebration feels like a first-time experience.

Minister McCoy greets persons attending the celebration Minister McCoy greets persons attending the celebration Swan community dancers performing Swan community dancers performing Swan community dancers performing

