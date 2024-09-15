Honouring Sir Shridath Ramphal: Funeral pays tribute to the inspirational visionary leader

In remembrance of the late Sir Shridath Surendranath Ramphal, family, friends, heads of state, and prominent figures gathered to honour his profoundly impactful life and legacy.

A funeral of national honor was held on Saturday, during which Sir Ramphal’s ashes were interred with other Guyanese heroes in The Seven Ponds of the Promenade Gardens in his beloved homeland, Guyana.

(Left to right) Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, President of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips at the funeral

President of Guyana, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves, CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett, Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minster of Grenada Dickon Mitchell and Sir Ramphal’s family members were among those in attendance.

Throughout his 95 years, Sir Ramphal achieved numerous international milestones while remaining a steadfast advocate for diplomacy, justice, unity, and racial equity among nations.

Revered as a champion of Guyana, he was pivotal in shaping the country’s foreign policy during his tenure as Attorney General and Minister of Foreign Affairs, balancing regional cooperation, global diplomacy, economic development, and environmental sustainability.

His dedication earned him Guyana’s highest award, the Order of Excellence. As the second Commonwealth Secretary-General, Sir Ramphal was instrumental in defining the Commonwealth’s core values and leading international efforts against apartheid in South Africa and supporting Zimbabwe’s liberation.

At the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, or any international forum, he consistently ensured the Caribbean’s respect in its quest for an equitable global system.

Sir Ramphal’s vision for a better world was truly holistic, as he championed efforts against climate change and addressed international humanitarian issues.

Son of late Sir Shridath Ramphal, Mark Ramphal speaking at the funeral

According to the Caricom Chairman Mitchell “Sir Shridath was at the vanguard of the consciousness of the nexus between the natural environment and development”.

His dedication to the betterment of the Caribbean pushed him to play critical roles in the development of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA).

Beyond his scholastic accomplishments, Sir Ramphal, known to his family as “Sonny”, was a compassionate husband, father of four, friend, and colleague.

Since his peaceful passing on August 30th 2024, leaders across the world have mourned his loss.

Sir Shridath Ramphal’s ashes being interred

His dear friend and colleague, former Prime Minister of Jamaica P.J Patterson, recalled Sir Ramphal’s outstanding sense of wisdom and humanity, stating that “No one has spoken more passionately and more persistently written or more assiduously toiled in the vineyard of oneness than this genial giant”.

Dedicated to advancing tertiary education, Sir Ramphal utilised his time as Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Chancellor of the University of Warwick and Chancellor of the University of West Indies to pave the way for intellectual excellence in new generations.

Undoubtedly, Sir Ramphal’s memory will endure in the hearts and minds of his loved ones, colleagues and the future generation of leaders inspired by his rich legacy.

