Housing boom creating need for more wells – GWI is set to begin drilling six in Region Four

Residents of several communities in Region Four will benefit from an improved water supply as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Is set to drill six new wells in communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway and in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP, in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), said that five wells will be drilled in Swan, Long Creek, Kairuni, Moblissa and Kuru Kuru along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway to provide potable water to the residents in those communities. The other well will be drilled in Providence, East Bank Demerara. That well will benefit thousands of residents in Herstelling and surrounding areas.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP

“Because of the development and the expansion of our housing programme, additional wells will be required in many of these areas and so that well (Providence) we are looking forward for it too, because it will serve both Providence and Herstelling as part of the expanded network.”

Minister Croal explained that the project forms part of GWI’s 2021 work programme and will bring the water company close to achieving its target of 100 per cent coastal water coverage.

“It’s a lot of work ahead, we have a plan, we have a vision to ensure that we increase our capacity and as our housing programme expands, you will also have parallel wells to ensure this happens.”

A well is currently being drilled at Lusignan on the East C,oast Demerara. Once completed, it will benefit some 4,000 residents in the Good Hope to Annandale catchment area.

The Lusignan well, East Coast Demerara

Additionally, the well on the Island of Wakenaam, Region Three is nearing completion. GWI is current mobilising the rig to commence the drilling of a new well at Parika Back and thereafter, Lust-en-Rust, West Bank Demerara.

The PPP/C Government allocated the sum of $4 billion during the national Budget earlier this year, to procure equipment to improve and expand the water supply network systems across the country, to improve efficiency of water supply and expand coverage, reduce the level of non-revenue water and expand meter coverage.

In June, the National Assembly approved another $683.5 million supplementary budget to the water company to expand access to potable water. More than 18, 000 residents in 35 communities in Regions Three, Four, Five, Six and Ten are benefitting.