Housing delivery transforms lives across Guyana

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, on Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s people-centred approach to housing, outlining significant achievements under the President Irfaan Ali-led Administration that have directly improved the lives of thousands of Guyanese families.

Supporting Budget 2026 in the National Assembly, Minister Croal stated housing remains a deeply human issue, not merely a set of statistics, pointing to the administration’s strong focus on low- and middle-income households, single women, and vulnerable communities.

“Budget 2026 is bold, ambitious in vision and practical delivery,” he asserted.

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, during his presentation

Over the past five years, more than 53,000 house lots have been allocated nationwide, surpassing the government’s original manifesto target of 50,000. Of that number, 22,000 allocations were made to single women, while 45,000 allocations, representing 86 per cent, went to low- and middle-income earners, ensuring that housing development remains inclusive.

Minister Croal also highlighted major strides in land regularisation and tenure security, noting that 1,912 informal settlers were regularised, 25,000 land titles processed, and thousands of families moved from uncertainty to legal ownership.

In addition, the government constructed over 4,500 houses, including 235 core homes, while investing in community-based employment initiatives that generated work for residents, including women and persons living with disabilities.

Through block-making programmes, more than 116 community members were employed, supplying materials used in housing development.

Minister Croal stressed that housing delivery is about dignity, stability and opportunity for ordinary citizens.

“Housing is deeply personal… all they want is a key, a title, a home, a future, and this is what this Government is delivering,” the minister stated.

He said these outcomes stand in sharp contrast to the inherited backlog and lack of policy direction before 2020, reaffirming the government’s commitment to sustained, people-focused development across all regions.