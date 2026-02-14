Housing ministry delivers agreements of sale to Region Six families

520 families are now closer to homeownership after receiving their Agreements of Sale and beginning the process toward their Certificates of Title, exceeding the ministry’s initial target of 450 allottees from No. 75 Block two and No. 76 Blocks three and four, Berbice, Region Six.

The two-day outreach at Classic Hotel and Suites in Corriverton on Saturday, was led by Minster of Housing Collin Croal and the Minister within the Ministryof Housing, Vanessa Benn.

Minister Croal underscored that “in three months, we will be coming back to issue your certificate of titles… once you sign, there should be no glitch after that, and the processing of the title must be done within three months”.

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal

He reassured Region Six residents that the wait for ownership documents will be significantly reduced.

The minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing outstanding applications across Region Six, noting that “all pending applicants will be cleared here in Region Six”.

Additionally, 241 residents were allocated house lots at Molson Creek, further expanding housing opportunities in the region.

Also, 73 Steel and Cement vouchers were made available during the two-day outreach.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn, with the allocatee of the Moleson Creek housing scheme

To support a smoother path to ownership, the ministry facilitated for on-site services from banking institutions, insurance providers, and Guyana Water Incorporated, ensuring beneficiaries had access to the resources needed to invest confidently in their homes and futures.