Hundreds of housing units at various stages of completion

Hundreds of housing units from all income categories are at different stages of completion in several housing schemes nationwide to provide a more stable and secure environment for families.

This was underscored by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues during a housing outreach last Friday at the Takuba Lodge Compound, Anna Regina, Region Two.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues during remarks at the housing drive

These housing units are under construction at Bartica, Palmyra, Cummings Lodge, Fort Ordnance and Williamsburg/Hampshire.

Since 2020, the government has commenced construction on 3,800 housing units. Of this amount, 2,100 houses have been completed and handed over to the beneficiaries.

Over the last four and a half years, almost $12.5 billion has been spent to complete more than 1,865 houses along the coast.

In 2024 alone, $4.3 billion was injected into housing along the coast to complete over 550 houses.

The housing allocation drive is also supported by the deliberate policies that the government has crafted to make homeownership more affordable and accessible to ordinary Guyanese.

Some of the housing units under construction at Five Miles Housing Scheme Phase II in Bartica

These include reduced interest rates, the steel and cement subsidy programme and an increased mortgage interest relief ceiling.

“Many of our people were able to purchase the housing units at a significantly reduced cost. If you have to build one of those low-income houses on your own, it would cost you a lot more,” she explained.

The government has so far distributed more than 41,000 lots to individuals from various income brackets in keeping with its 50,000-house lot target for this year.

The government plans to accelerate its housing programme this year with a budgetary allocation of $112.6 billion.

This will see the allocation of more than 25,000 house lots to Guyanese in 2025 along with the development of over 20 housing schemes nationwide.

The ministry is also working with the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, Guyana Sugar Corporation, and other agencies to obtain additional lands.

“Our housing programme is about delivering real results. It is not just about ensuring our manifesto commitment is completed, which is important to us. But we want to ensure that all of the promises we make are achieved. We haven’t stopped there. We haven’t limited ourselves,” she affirmed.

