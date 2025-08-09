‘I will work with Dr Ali even if I’m vilified’ – former Bartica Mayor

Former Mayor of Bartica Gifford Marshall is standing strong in the face of criticisms after endorsing President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

On July 12th, Marshall endorsed President Ali for a second term, and since then, he has been vilified by people who disagreed with his decision.

The former Mayor, a staunch supporter of the previous administration, is part of a long list of influential public figures who have rejected the lack of vision reflected in the opposition parties.

Former Mayor of Bartica, Region Seven, Gifford Marshall

Despite the whirlwind of criticism he faces, he told thousands in Bartica on Saturday that he will not bow to the pressure, but rather, will “remain strengthened, courageous and will work with his Excellency [Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali] for the betterment of this community and region.”

He complained that Guyana has suffered from ethnic division for too long, and to the roar of thousands, he affirmed that “It is time that we put our shoulders to the wheel to show the world that Guyana is not cursed, it is blessed.”