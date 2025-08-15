IACHR commends Guyana for strengthening laws to protect children’s rights

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has commended the government of Guyana for its substantial legislative progress in protecting the rights and well-being of children.

The IACHR issued a statement on Thursday welcoming the enactment of the International Measures for the Protection of Children (Hague Convention) Act 2025, passed by Guyana’s National Assembly on June 5, 2025.

Nursery School Children during a learning session

The new law incorporates provisions of the 1996 Hague Convention on Jurisdiction, Applicable Law, Recognition, Enforcement and Cooperation in Respect of Parental Responsibility and Measures for the Protection of Children into Guyana’s legal framework.

According to the commission, this legislation enhances mechanisms for cross-border cooperation in matters such as child custody, visitation rights, intercountry adoption, and other protective measures.

This law helps protect children more effectively, both at home and around the world.

Children during their play period

The IACHR noted that the development underscores Guyana’s commitment to aligning its domestic laws with international standards and fostering collaboration with other states to uphold children’s rights.

The commission reaffirmed its support for Guyana’s continued efforts to strengthen child protection systems, describing the legislative move as an important step in guaranteeing that every child enjoys a safe and secure environment.

Eleven other CARICOM member states have also ratified the convention. These include Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay.

The IACHR is a principal and autonomous body of the Organisation of American States (OAS), whose mandate stems from the OAS Charter and the American Convention on Human Rights. They also promote observance and defence of human rights in the region and act as an advisory body to the OAS on the matter.