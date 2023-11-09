ICT boost for Buxton Practical Instruction Centre with donation of 14 computers

On Thursday, government handed over 14 computers to the Buxton Practical Instruction Centre (PIC) on the East Coast Demerara to further support learners’ growth in Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

The donation is in keeping with a commitment made by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, as part of efforts to enhance the delivery of education there.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy during remarks

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy highlighted that over the years, government’s investments and policies in the education sector have resulted in the provision of the best technology, infrastructure and cash grants, among others.

“We are doing this because we want to primarily see our children become the best in whatever endeavour they pursue, here and in the future. And it is for us, something we take very seriously and something that we take a joy in doing for our children. The children, as you would have heard many times before, you are the future. But not just the future and any future, we want for our children of Guyana, we want the best future. Therefore, we are working to provide you with the best opportunities,” Minister McCoy explained.

Students receiving computers at the Buxton Practical Instruction Centre

As Guyana continues to advance, Minister McCoy assured that everyone will benefit equitably from the country’s resources and initiatives.

“Overtime, you will continue to see more investments in your education, community, infrastructure, and more investments in the various spheres in the country… To develop a county and a community, it comes in incremental ways and steps…You will see us moving as a country forward every day,” the minister underscored.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy interacting with the students

The learners were urged to take advantage of all the available opportunities which will enable them to develop their lives, community and Guyana.

Students of the Buxton Practical Instruction Centre

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

