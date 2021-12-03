“ICT has great relevance to our future sustenance” – Minister McCoy

-as 24 Agricola youths graduate from ICT training

Twenty-four students from Agricola can now boast of possessing skills in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector, as they graduated Friday from a government sponsored training.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, MP, facilitated the graduation ceremony at the St. Anne’s Primary school in the village.

The youths were trained in areas of Computer Literacy, Internet Computing and Office Productivity.

Minister McCoy emphasised the importance of the ICT sector to the development of the country.

“ICT is one of the areas that has great, great relevance to our future sustenance and how we will be able to operate in the future, in the world of work, in community development, in the various aspects of our functioning in society. Information and Communication Technology forms a very important role and for that reason, we have been deliberately targeting our young children, our teenagers, even adults, to be able to have exposure to ICT.”

Minister McCoy urged the graduates to continue in the sector, as the training is just the foundation. He noted that there are many avenues of study in the ICT sector.

“I challenge you this afternoon, to make the best use of what you’ve learned so far, to challenge yourself, to go for more, to go after more knowledge in ICT. And I can assure you with that attitude, you will guarantee a great future.”

He noted that through education and development, the perception of Agricola could be changed. He challenged the youths to be educated and transform the image of the community.

The one-week training, facilitated by Sean Renville, began on November 29 and concluded on Friday.

The initiative was one of over 30 training programmes already conducted countrywide by the Office of the Prime Minister, through the Industry and Innovation Unit. The first training was held in Kilcoy/Chesney, Region Six (East Berbice Corentyne.)