-PM Phillips tells National Assembly

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, MP, is encouraging Guyanese to continue working together and to have mutual respect for each other, as the nation collectively fights against injustices.

PM Phillips, who brought Emancipation greetings to the National Assembly on Tuesday, said a great example is the resilience of Guyana’s African forefathers who in spite of hardships and injustices, fought for their and their family’s freedom.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, MP

“Enslavement of Africans remains one of the most odious events of our history, where millions of men, women and children endured unimaginable acts of violence, oppression and exploitation over four centuries.… Through it all, the African peoples suffered not only a loss of freedom, but slavery robbed millions of people of their culture, language, religion and their identity.

“We are proud here about the indomitable contribution of our forebears… in a spirit of reconciliation and co-operation, proclaimed this Constitution, in order to forge a system of Governance that promotes consorted effort and broad-based participation in national decision making, in order to develop a viable economy and a harmonious community based on democratic values, social justice, fundamental human rights and the rule of law.”

The Prime Minister said the spirit of oneness is a critical premise of the Constitution, which is fully embraced by the Government.

“If we are to achieve one Guyana, there must be room for all, regardless of race, religion, class, gender, geographic location, language, disability and sexual identity.… Mr. Speaker, there should be no room nor tolerance for racial prejudice and discrimination in our midst.

“In the spirit of Emancipation, I encourage that we continue to work towards mutual respect and to fight against the injustices of society, much like our African forefathers did, both as a Government and as a nation. We must remember that our strength lies in our unity.”

Prime Minister Phillips reminded the Assembly that the concept of building ‘One Guyana’ is a message that has been reiterated by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, which underlies the core of every goal and every initiative of the PPP/C administration.

With the ‘One Guyana’ concept, the Prime Minister says the Government is duty-bound to provide for all citizens within available means. Just as important, he noted, citizens must also respect differences and work towards building a harmonious, modern and democratic society.

The Prime Minister said the Government has wasted no time in demonstrating its commitment to Guyanese by instituting multiple programmes at the community, regional and central levels. It has also removed draconian taxes, all aimed at reducing poverty and enhancing citizens lives and livelihoods.

Some of the programmes introduced and reintroduced by the Government since taking office, are the ‘Dream Realised’ housing initiative, the $25,000 per household COVID-19 cash grant initiative, 20,000 scholarships offered over five years through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning, the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant initiative for students, and a flood relief grant to cushion the impact of recent flooding.