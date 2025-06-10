Improved healthcare & service delivery for Region One with newly commissioned boats

Residents of riverine communities in Region One now have improved access to healthcare and essential services, following the commissioning of three new boats and engines at Kumaka on Tuesday.

The simple commissioning was led by Minister of Housing and Water and Parliamentary Representative of the region, Hon. Collin Croal, along with Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley. Other regional officials, including Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Shem Cuffy, were also in attendance.

Two of the boats have been assigned to the Regional Health Department to serve the Mabaruma and Matarkai sub-regions. One vessel, equipped with a 150-horsepower engine and valued at $7.4 million, was procured through the Ministry of Health’s 2024 budget. The second, outfitted with a 75-horsepower engine, was funded by the 2024 budget of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) at a cost of $5.1 million.

These boats are expected to enhance emergency medical response, facilitate medical outreaches, and improve the delivery of healthcare supplies.

“For routine checks, we don’t have to have persons waiting to go to the hospital or the health centres for their check-ups. We can have outreaches whether dental care or other services,” Minister Croal explained. He further stated that it is also “to ensure that drugs and medical supplies are taken into the respective villages promptly.”

The Minister also highlighted government investments in healthcare infrastructure, telemedicine, and healthcare professionals to strengthen the region’s health services.

The third boat, valued at $7.6 million and powered by a 200-horsepower engine, was acquired through the RDC’s 2024 budget and will be used for administrative duties. According to Regional Chairman Ashley, the vessel will enhance the ability of regional officers to monitor and support communities across the region.

“I’m very pleased that we are able now to increase the level of services that are being offered by the RDC to the people of the region,” he stated.

This initiative reflects yet another government intervention to bridge service delivery gaps in hinterland and riverine communities, ensuring that every citizen—regardless of geography—has access to quality healthcare and public services.