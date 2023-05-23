Independence flag raising ceremony will be a night of remembrance and prayer for lives lost in Mahdia dorm fire – President Ali

As the nation mourns the loss of 19 young lives in the recent Mahdia female dormitory fire, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that the annual Independence flag raising ceremony to be held in Lethem, Region Nine, will now be a night of remembrance and prayer.

The head of state made the announcement on Tuesday during a live update to the nation.

“This independence will now be dedicated through prayer and remembrance to these our beautiful children of Guyana,” President Ali said.

He also expressed appreciation on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana to the heads of state, regional and international partners for their support and messages of condolences during this difficult time.

The president said ministers of government have been assigned to each affected family to provide direct support.

The first funeral, that of Sabrina John, will take place on Wednesday in Karisparu.

“I continue to pray that the mercy, love and peace of God be with all these families and be with us as a nation,” President Ali expressed.

The president also disclosed that a flower-laying ceremony will be held on Wednesday at the Mahdia Hostel in memory of the young lives lost.

Ambassadors, Honorary Consuls, and other members of the diplomatic corps in Guyana will be in attendance, the head of state relayed.

