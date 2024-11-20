India outlines seven-point plan to boost CARICOM development

With deep historical and cultural ties to the CARICOM region, India is taking steps to establish itself as a key development partner.

Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi outlined seven-point agenda to strengthen India’s partnership with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) during the Second India-CARICOM Summit.

The summit, held on Wednesday at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations. PM Modi emphasised India’s commitment to supporting CARICOM’s development priorities.

Within the realm of capacity building, the PM proposed the expansion of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) to accommodate an additional 1,000 participants from CARICOM member states over the next five years.

This move will promote technical training and skill development. Pointing to the Technical Development Centre established in Belize, the prime minister said the scale and size of this centre will be expanded to be used by all CARICOM countries.

“We will also work on creating a forensic centre for CARICOM,” he said.

He also suggested that an online platform similar to India’s Integrated Government Online training (iGOT) portal can be provided for the CARICOM Member States. This platform offers training courses for civil servants in areas such as technology, law and education.

“As a model of democracy, India is also ready to work with CARICOM countries on training for parliamentarians,” the PM asserted.

Emphasising the integral role that agriculture plays in economic development, PM Modi touted his vision of transformation in the sector through the integration of technology such as soil testing and drones.

By leveraging these technologies, and with India’s support, he explained that the region can advance its food security agenda.

Similar proposals were put forward with regards to renewable energy, medicine, and trade.

PM Modi also identified opportunities within the maritime sector. He expressed his eagerness to supply passenger and cargo ferries to the region. This move would not only bolster transportation and trade, but it would enable maritime domain mapping and hydrography.

The importance of cultural heritage was also underscored. The Indian prime minister recognised that Cricket is an important link between India and the region. Hence, in an effort to promote its development while also fostering female empowerment, he also proffered that India can provide training to eleven female cricketers from each CARICOM nation.

This commitment to tailored cooperation reflects India’s growing influence as a global development partner.

“India will be happy to enhance cooperation in all these areas. In all of these pillars of CARICOM, one thing is common, all of these are based on your priorities and your needs. This is the core principle of our cooperation,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali applauded the PM’s role in international advocacy for the Global South.

He said that collaboration with India is key to amplify the voices and priorities of the developing nations on critical issues like climate change and sustainable development.

“The PM’s launching of the Voice of the Global South, his recent chairmanship of the Group of 20, India’s pivotal role in BRICS and [PM Modi’s] steadfast advocacy for the developing world underscore your commitment to advancing the aspirations of the Global South,” the president said.

This is the first time the CARICOM-India Summit is being held in a CARICOM Member State.

The milestone event is part of PM Modi’s three-day state visit to Guyana, which comes at the invitation of President Ali. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in 56 years.

He is expected to address a special sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday.

