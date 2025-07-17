Indigenous partnership powers Guyana’s leadership in biodiversity protection

Chairman of the National Toshaos Council, Derick John, said that the protection of Guyana’s natural resources has been heightened because of the strong collaborations between the government and Amerindians.

Speaking on this week’s episode of the ‘United for Biodiversity: The Alliance Podcast‘, John focused on the important role of indigenous communities in the fight to protect Guyana’s biodiversity.

The partnership between the government and Amerindians is critical, he said, for Guyana’s developmental agenda.

John explained that the importance of biodiversity to Amerindians transcends generations.

“We teach it from a very early age, so they are able to understand the importance of preserving it and using it in a very sustainable way,” John said.

John stressed that Guyana is a unique country, noting that indigenous people make up 10 per cent of the population and hold about 16 per cent of Guyana’s total landmass.

“When you talk about biodiversity, you have to talk about our land, and so indigenous communities right across Guyana have recognised the importance of their land,” he said.

Chairman of the National Toshoas Council, Derrick John

Pointing to their livelihoods and how it is linked to the environment, he outlined that it is from their land that they earn, eat, and obtain medicine.

Also, they can gather materials to construct homes and produce crafts.

Indigenous people across Guyana have also contributed significantly to their natural resources.

“One of the good things we have to appreciate is the recognition of the rights of indigenous people,” he said.

John commends the effort of the government for always engaging indigenous people in major decision-making.

Community consultations are held, and recommendations can be considered in the process.

“Because of that respect and that good working relationship, Guyana is being recognised as the leading country as it relates to biodiversity conservation and protecting our natural resources.”

John affirmed that putting a value on the forest will contribute to the socio-economic development of indigenous communities, as he referenced the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

A section of the audience at the NTC 2025

This, he said, will lend support to driving initiatives so that Indigenous people can conserve, protect and utilise the resources more sustainably.

Meanwhile, most communities are investing resources into eco-tourism, which creates employment opportunities.

“The partnership between government and indigenous people is really benefitting indigenous communities,” he said.

The Global Biodiversity Alliance, launched by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in September 2024, will unite biodiversity-rich countries to develop a scalable model for environmental protection.

Guyana will host the Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit from July 23 to 25, 2025.

This initiative will highlight Guyana’s comprehensive Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, to develop innovative financing instruments for biodiversity preservation.