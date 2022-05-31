Integrity, Police Service Commissions sworn in

– members possess skill, character to execute duties, says President Ali

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Tuesday witnessed the swearing-in of members of the Integrity Commission and the Police Service Commission at the Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

Chandra Gajraj was sworn-in by Acting Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman, to serve as the Chair for the Integrity Commission.

Image: Office of the President

Gajraj has years of experience serving as Director and Company Secretary of Demerara Bank Limited, and is the General Secretary of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha.

The new five-member commission which will last for three years, also include former Magistrate, Kim-Kyte Thomas; former teacher, Mohamed Hanif; Hardesh Tewari and Wayne Bowman.

The appointment is in accordance with the power conferred upon the President by section three of the Integrity Commission Act Chapter 26:01 of the laws of Guyana.

The integrity commission, in the exercise and discharge of its functions, shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other person or authority.

Meanwhile, three of four persons were appointed to serve as members of the Police Service Commission, according to article 210 (1) (C) of Guyana’s constitution and approved by the National Assembly.

Effective May 31, those named to serve in the Police Service Commission are Patrick Findlay; Attorney-at-Law, Lloyd Mark Conway; Ernesto Choo-a-Fat and Hakeem Mohammed. Mohammed was unavoidably absent from the ceremony, but is expected to take his oath at a later date.

Additionally, in conformity with article 210 (1) (A), the President will appoint the chairman of the Police Service Commission from among the four nominees. The body will have a lifespan of three years.

The objective of the Public Service Commission is to make appointments to public offices, and to remove and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding or acting in such offices.

President Ali said the administration is willing to work with anyone who possesses the credential, and is prepared to serve at every level in charting the course of “One Guyana.”

“It will not and cannot be based on any other principle but that of fairness, justice, integrity and most of all confidence,” the Head of Stated noted.

The President congratulated the “outstanding” Guyanese on their new appointments, noting that the move follows a process outlined in the Constitution of Guyana. The new appointees have the skills and character to execute their duties, Dr. Ali added.

Also present at the ceremony were Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C, M.P, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, M.P.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

