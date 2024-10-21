Interconnectedness of tourism products poised to strengthen Guyana’s sector

The increasing interconnectedness among hotels, tour operators, entertainment providers, and recreational facilities is poised to strengthen Guyana’s tourism sector.

This collaboration aims to boost visitor arrivals, diversify employment opportunities, and increase foreign revenue.

However, achieving these goals requires strong partnerships between businesses and the government.

Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond sitting beside President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and one of the operators of the new Aiden by Best Western Hotel during the opening ceremony

Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Oneidge Walrond highlighted the importance of this integration during the opening ceremony of the Aiden by Best Western Hotel on Oronoque Street, Georgetown, last Saturday evening.

“In this model of interconnectedness, hotels go beyond offering accommodation, they become ambassadors for the destination, actively promoting its attractions and experiences to the guests,” the minister stated.

This collaborative approach will enable all stakeholders, from local tour guides to small businesses, to benefit from the expanding visitor economy.

With the rapid transformation underway, Minister Walrond emphasised the necessity of public-private partnerships to create a competitive tourism sector on the global stage.

President Ali and Minister Walrond look on at the view from the newly commissioned hotel

She encouraged all tourism stakeholders to embrace interconnectedness and work towards building an inclusive and sustainable sector.

“By working together, we can maximise the value of every visitor and ensure that the benefit of tourism is shared across the entire community. Let us continue to build, grow, and invest in Guyana’s future together,” the tourism minister encouraged.

Currently, hotels in Guyana are experiencing record occupancy rates, with visitor arrivals expanding by double digits each year.

The country is on track to welcome over one million passengers by the end of November 2024.

Additionally, Minister Walrond revealed that the government is exploring a greater variety of accommodation options, including glamping (glamorous camping) and luxury eco-lodges.

Guyana’s tourism sector aims to provide authentic and sustainable experiences that meet global quality standards while showcasing the unique beauty of the country.

