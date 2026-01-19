Internet access transforms Guyana’s hinterland as 253 Amerindian communities come online

The government of Guyana has made significant investments to expand internet service for 253 Amerindian communities through the Hinterland Poor and Remote Communities ICT connectivity project in collaboration with the National Data Management Authority (NDMA).

Speaking on the Starting Point podcast last Sunday, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips revealed that all Amerindian communities have been equipped with Starlink satellite internet devices.

Additionally, the government had established a target to build a total of 200 ICT hubs. To date, approximately 140 have been completed, with the remaining 60 expected to be completed in the coming months.

253 Amerindian communities are now connected to the internet

The ICT hubs are intended to provide residents with a stable internet connection, access to digital schooling platforms and other educational opportunities through programmes such as the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

The Prime Minister highlighted the positive impact this will have on healthcare delivery in hinterland communities, especially with programmes such as telemedicine, which allows patients to receive healthcare at local hospitals and health centres. In special cases, patients will continue to be transferred to more advanced coastal hospitals.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on the Starting Point podcast

Prime Minister Phillips mentioned that technological advancements, along with better road infrastructure, are helping hinterland communities develop a more comprehensive approach to their upliftment.

The initiative ends what the prime minister referred to as the “digital isolation of hinterland communities,” ensuring that no community is left behind in Guyana’s rapid development trajectory.