Investigation launched into allegations of verbal, physical abuse of students of Woodley Park Secondary School

We have been made aware of allegations of verbal and physical abuse accompanied by the alleged use of criminal racist language against students attending the Woodley Park Secondary School.

We have been advised that the Ministry of Education, through the Regional Education Department and the Guyana Police Force are working together to thoroughly investigate these reports.

A joint investigative team has been launched to look into these allegations and to determine the facts surrounding this situation. Findings will be made public as soon as they are available.

Parents, students, and the general public are being assured that the ministry is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students. The ministry will continue to monitor this situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

Be assured that appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with the law.

In the meantime, every action will be taken to keep the students attending the school safe and anyone who attempts to interfere with that will be dealt with condignly.

