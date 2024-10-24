Investment advisory services now available 24/7

– Guyana Office for Investment launches ‘Ask Henry’ G-AI Engine

The Guyana Office for Investment has taken a significant step towards modernizing its operations and enhancing its investor relations with the launch of its new AI-powered tool, the “

G-AI Engine – Ask Henry.” This cutting-edge artificial intelligence engine is set to revolutionize the way investors and businesses interact with the investment promotion agency, streamlining information access, improving communication, and creating a more efficient platform for investment inquiries.

It should be noted that the Guyana Office for Investment is the only ISO certified Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) in the world and is also listed on the Dun & Bradstreet register in the USA.

A Visionary Move Towards Innovation

With Guyana’s economy experiencing rapid growth, especially due to its burgeoning oil and gas industry, modernization of its known industries such as Agriculture, their world renown climate security product, the government is focusing on fostering a conducive environment for both local

and foreign investors. The G–AI Engine, affectionately named “Ask Henry,” embodies the country’s commitment to innovation and digital transformation in its investment landscape.

Speaking at the official launch, Guyana Chief Investment Officer, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, highlighted that the AI engine is designed to “increase the ease of doing business in Guyana and provide investors with real-time, reliable information at their fingertips.” The platform is expected to be a game-changer for those looking to tap into the many investment opportunities within Guyana, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, and

technology. This is just a start of the digitization initiative of His Excellency, Dr Mohamad

Irfaan Ali, as it relates to the investment process, he emphasized.

What is “Ask Henry”?

“Ask Henry” is an advanced AI-powered chatbot that leverages natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to assist users in real-time. It offers a wide range of services, including:

• 24/7 Investor Support: “Ask Henry” provides around-the-clock assistance, ensuring that investors from different time zones can access the information they need without delays.

• Investment Information: The AI engine is equipped with extensive data on investment regulations, tax incentives, sector-specific opportunities, and the overall business environment in Guyana.

• Future plans includes:

o Document Assistance: It helps guide users through application forms, investment permits, and other documentation processes required by the Agency.

o Tailored Recommendations: “Ask Henry” can provide personalized investment recommendations based on the user’s profile and preferences, enhancing decision-making.

While still being further developed this tool is expected to eliminate many bureaucratic hurdles and provide investors with an intuitive, user-friendly experience. By automating many of the information-seeking processes, “Ask Henry” will significantly reduce wait times for responses, thus fostering a more dynamic investment climate.

Driving Growth and Efficiency

The launch of “Ask Henry” represents a pivotal shift in how the Agency plans to engage with the global investor community. The AI engine is not only geared towards making the investment process more efficient but also towards promoting transparency and accessibility.

By integrating this cutting-edge technology, Guyana is positioning itself as a forward-thinking nation in the investment world. The “G-AI Engine” is also expected to support the government’s broader efforts to diversify the economy beyond oil and gas by attracting investors

into other high-potential sectors.

Dr. Ramsaroop noted, “Guyana is open for business, and with tools like ‘Ask Henry,’ we are making it easier for investors to take advantage of the opportunities our country has to offer.”

Future Plans and Expansion

Looking ahead, the agency has ambitious plans to expand the capabilities of the G-AI Engine. Future updates may include advanced analytics to predict investment trends, voice recognition features for a more interactive experience, and integrations with other government departments to provide a one-stop-shop for all investment-related needs.

Conclusion

The launch of the G-AI Engine – Ask Henry is a testament to Guyana’s commitment to leveraging technology for economic growth and investor engagement. This innovative AI tool is set to enhance the efficiency of the Agency operations, making it easier for investors to explore, inquire, and invest in Guyana.

As the country continues to grow as a global investment hotspot, tools like “Ask Henry” will undoubtedly play a crucial role in driving foreign direct investment, creating new business opportunities, and contributing to the nation’s economic prosperity.

