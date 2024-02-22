‘Investment opportunities available in ports, dry docking, other areas– Min. Edghill

Many long-term investment opportunities are available in Guyana’s public works sector for foreign investors such as port development and dry docking, among other areas.

According to the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, the government has established an environment in which the private sector can collaborate to develop the nation.

He made the statement while participating in a panel discussion during day three of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo on Wednesday, at the Marriott Hotel, in Kingston, Georgetown.

Panel discussion with Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and Senior Energy Journalist, Kiana Wilburg

Guyana has a lot of room for private-public partnerships for the development of facilities that will support agriculture, tourism, oil and gas, and information and communication technology (ICT).

“Our government is one of the most accessible governments to foreign investors. You can talk to our president, finance minister, and any one of us. That is why you see us around engaging. So, do not think that it is a hassle that you have to go through some bureaucratic process of days and years to get things done. We want to engage and we see the private sector as a very important player in the development of our country,” Minister Edghill told scores of potential investors.

(First from right): Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, during the panel discussion at Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo 2024

He said Guyana’s national plan is continuously ensuring that the necessary infrastructure is in place to link people and places, deliver commodities and services, and maintain a continuous corridor between Guyana and its neighbors.

“We have to create greater accessibility for people coming from different parts of the world. So, we have to pay attention to our airports. Right now, in terms of opportunities, we have two signed MoUs with two major airport providers and operators,” he disclosed.

While highlighting that a significant amount of work is being undertaken in the maritime sector, Minister Edghill indicated that the sector also has a multitude of opportunities.

“One of the major investment opportunities that exist right now is dry docking. Every vessel must go into dry dock at a particular time. And I think we have very limited dry-docking capabilities and that is an opportunity we need to see expand more… Private-public partnerships could come into that,” the public works minister emphasised.

He also discussed the plethora of prospects in port development that are currently on stream.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s road networks also help to advance agriculture throughout the country due to the construction of farm-to-market access roads.

With that in mind, the administration is building out a massive infrastructure to facilitate the movement of goods and people. These infrastructures include bridges, roads, and thoroughfares.

“There is a need for investors to start talking with Guyana Office for Investment about restation for truckers, motels along the way, heavy-duty equipment services…The possibilities keep climbing,” he stated.

Additionally, in the aviation sector, the government is aggressively working for Guyana to become the hub of connectivity between the Caribbean and South America.

From 2020 to now, the minister said more than $1.5 trillion has been allocated for capital projects.

