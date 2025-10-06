Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge – a symbol of Guyana’s progress

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali hailed the Bharrat Jagdeo River Bridge as a new symbol of Guyana’s transformation, strength, and his own vindication after years of political criticism.

Unveiled before thousands, the US$262 million engineering feat, Guyana’s longest and most advanced river crossing, now connects both sides of the Demerara River with 24/7 traffic, marking a turning point in national infrastructure.

The infrastructure, President Ali said, was built by the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration, and delivered ahead of schedule.

The bridge stands as proof of his government’s ability to turn oil revenues into sustainable, long-term progress that benefits every Guyanese.

“Oil revenues, wisely managed, are being converted into structures like this, projects that deliver benefits to every single Guyanese,” President Ali said.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, addresses a gathering of thousands at the historic commissioning of the new bridge

Stretching 2,798 meters as a modern cable-stayed crossing, the bridge eases congestion and enhances travel, but its impact is also symbolic.

President Ali compared it to other important infrastructure, such as the 19th-century seawalls, calling it a “coming of age investment,” evidence that Guyanese can dream big and realise bold, ambitious projects.



President Ali, accompanied by ministers of cabinet and members of the public participating in the symbolic walk across the new bridge

“For decades, others talked, doubted, and delayed. The PPP/C dared to act and delivered,” Ali told the audience.

He credited previous PPP/C governments for setting the groundwork years ago, before 2015, through careful planning and reserving land along the Heroes Highway.

This same forward-thinking approach, he noted, also underpins other transformative plans, hydroelectric projects, roadways linking Linden to Lethem, and the forthcoming Wismar Bridge.

The head of state contrasted his administration to others who “talked…bluffed and deluded themselves”, or “doubted and delayed.” The PPP/C, he stressed, “acted. We dared. We delivered as only our government can.”

President Ali, First Lady, Arya Ali and First Sons, along with Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, his wife and other officials, participate in the ribbon cutting

President Ali also underscored that his government delivers despite opposition and criticism, recounting a specific history of political struggle over land development.

He recalled being dragged before the Privileges Committee, alongside Dr Jagdeo and former President Donald Ramotar, on allegations they “stole the land from GUYSUCO to give our friends and family” during the housing development from Eccles to Caneville.

The truth is clear today, he said, “tens of thousands of Guyanese now own those lands, and a modern highway brings new opportunities and empowerment.”

Standing amidst cabinet ministers, citizens, and his family at the ribbon-cutting, Ali asserted that the bridge is a physical testament to the sacrifice and tireless devotion to Guyana’s future by Vice President Jagdeo.

Constructed by China Railway Construction Corporation, the new structure replaces the venerable Demerara Harbour Bridge with four vehicle lanes, pedestrian and cyclist paths, and unrestricted river passage for ships.

With foundations anchored by 658 piles, it is now the nation’s strongest bridge, a pillar of the PPP/C’s ongoing infrastructure drive, with more landmark projects expected by 2030.