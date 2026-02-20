Jagdeo joins global leaders in New Delhi as AI Summit spotlights developing nations

The world’s largest artificial intelligence summit to date concluded this week in India, drawing hundreds of participants — including heads of state, top technology executives and global policymakers — for six days of discussions on the future of AI and its impact on society.

The India-AI Impact Summit, held in New Delhi, marked the first time such a major global gathering on artificial intelligence took place in the Global South. The event aimed to foster cooperation among nations while addressing concerns about the rapid advancement of AI technologies.

Vice President Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India at the AI Impact Summit 2026, being held in India.

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo of Guyana arrived in the Indian capital early in the week, where he was greeted by India’s Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai. He was later welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hosted leaders from around the world for high-level discussions on AI governance and development.

In his address to the summit, Mr. Modi emphasized the importance of accessibility and equity in the emerging technological era. “We must democratize AI. It must become a tool for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South,” he said.

During the summit, Dr. Jagdeo met with Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius and held talks with India’s Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw. He also had a brief exchange with Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

The gathering was the fourth in a series of international summits originally conceived to coordinate global action as advanced artificial intelligence systems grow more powerful. Speakers included French President Emmanuel Macron, Google’s chief executive Sundar Pichai and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who urged the creation of a multibillion-dollar initiative to help developing nations build AI capabilities.

“The future of AI cannot be decided by a handful of countries, or left to the whims of a few billionaires,” Mr. Guterres said, adding that AI must “belong to everyone.”

Mr. Vaishnaw, India’s technology minister, said at least 70 signatories were expected to endorse a proposed framework known as the “Delhi Declaration,” with a final draft and full list of supporters to be released on Saturday. “This AI impact summit has been a grand success on many fronts,” he said. “The world has confidence in India’s role in the new AI age.”

The draft declaration outlines a shared global vision to ensure artificial intelligence benefits humanity through voluntary cooperation and coordinated international efforts. The framework highlights seven priorities, including expanding access to AI infrastructure, promoting trustworthy and secure systems, strengthening scientific collaboration and building workforce skills. It also emphasizes affordability, sustainability and inclusivity while encouraging open collaboration and responsible innovation in the development of future AI technologies.