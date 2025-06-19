Jagdeo reaffirms government’s commitment to national unity, inclusive development in Region Ten

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has reaffirmed the PPP/C government’s unwavering commitment to fostering unity, national development, and inclusive progress for all citizens during a press briefing held Thursday at Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown.

The statement follows Dr Jagdeo’s recent outreach to Region Ten, where hundreds of residents engaged in meaningful discussions on national priorities and the Government’s development agenda.

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

During these interactions, concerns were raised by residents about attempts to divide communities through racially charged misinformation.

Dr Jagdeo firmly condemned these efforts, emphasising the Government’s stance against all forms of division.

“It seems as though in Region Ten, the leadership there cannot get past the question of race,” he stated. “And they are doing it quietly, through whisper campaigns, and then often it gets into the public domain where they do it overtly, unashamedly. And we have been very clear that this is something that we will fight against, and people in Linden, too, are turned off by this vile propaganda, and they are disgusted by it. They are fed up with it,” the general secretary said.

He reiterated the administration’s focus on unity and development for all Guyanese.

He said, “So, we will, once again, do what we have been doing, which is to carry a single message – one of bringing people together; and a message of progress to all Guyanese, regardless of their geography, or race, or religion or gender or age. We want all of our people to progress. It is a single message and we will carry it right across Guyana.”

Dr Jagdeo also noted that the PPP/C Government remains focused on its policy agenda, which centres on tangible results and future-oriented development.

While drawing comparisons with previous administrations may offer context, he made it clear that the Government’s messaging is focused on its record of delivery and vision for continued progress.

“We have plans for that future, and we know what we are about,” he said.

The general secretary described the outreach as “fruitful,” with high turnout and engagement from citizens eager to participate in national dialogue.