Jagdeo urges disciplined services to vote for a party that has their best interests at heart

As members of the disciplined forces gear up to cast their ballots for the Local Government Elections on Friday, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has urged that they vote for a party that has their best interests at heart.



The GS was speaking at a press conference at Freedom House on Thursday, where he outlined the interventions put in place to cater for the members of the disciplined forces.



These measures include the restoration of the one-month tax free bonus, a commitment that was made when the PPP was in opposition.



This investment sees some $1.3 billion being put into the pockets of members of the disciplined services.



“That is what the disciplined forces get now that they would not have gotten had APNU been in power. I urge those who are voting tomorrow to support a party that looks out for their welfare, and has kept its promise to them,” Dr Jagdeo stressed.



He reminded of an article published by the Demerara Waves on November 10, 2018, detailing the A Partnership for National Unity’s (APNU) accusations of bribery by the PPP/C.



“That is how APNU saw the one-month bonus that you used to receive under the PPP that they discontinued. They saw it as a bribe from the PPP for members of the disciplined forces to suppress our opponents,” he pointed out.





