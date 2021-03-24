Juveniles Awarded Certificates in Academic and Skills Training Programme

Georgetown, Guyana– The Ministry of Home Affairs Juvenile Justice Department, in collaboration with the University of Guyana, conducted a five months Academic and Skills Training Programme for Juveniles at the Juvenile Holding Centre. Twelve Juveniles participated in Programme and were awarded certificates on Friday March 19, 2021. The programme was aimed at supporting the education, rehabilitation and reintegration of Juveniles, through a Skills Development Project and Educational Workshop.

The Juveniles were trained in academic areas of Phonics, Mathematics, English, Self-Awareness, Goals Setting and its Achievements, the Effects of Drug Abuse, Anger Management, Conflict and Conflict Resolution, among others. Skills Training included Art and Craft, Cement Craft and Photo Editing.

Mrs. Debbie Hopkinson, Coordinator of Post Graduate Studies, at the University of Guyana, Department of Sociology Presenting a Certificate to one of the Juveniles

During the closing ceremony held last Friday at the Juvenile Holding Centre, the Administrator Ms. Yvette Sancho noted that the Ministry was pleased to have collaborated with the University. She expressed thanks to the social work students for their professional execution of an excellent training programme, which has contributed to the overall development of the Juveniles.

With similar sentiments, Mrs. Debbie Hopkinson, Coordinator of Post Graduate Studies, at the University of Guyana, Department of Sociology, encouraged the juveniles to use the skills they have learnt as a pathway to become constructive members of society when the time comes. The juveniles displayed some of their art and craft work during the closing ceremony.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is committed to providing youth offenders with the opportunity to develop their skills and potentials, which will allow them to lead productive law abiding life styles upon reintegration into society, while reducing recidivism.

Some of the Art and Craft Work of the Juveniles on Display Juveniles receiving their Certificates from Deputy Directors of Juvenile Justice, Mrs. Joan Ann Edghill- Stuart and Mr. André Massiah-Gonsalves Juveniles during the closing ceremony of the Academic and Skills Training Programme Programme team from the Ministry’s Juvenile Justice Department &Holding Centre and the Social Work Students and Coordinator for the University of Guyana