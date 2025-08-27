Knowledge economy to drive Guyana’s future growth – Pres. Ali

As he outlined plans for the country’s robust development, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali emphasised that knowledge and education serve as the cornerstone for the expansion of Guyana’s economy.

The president outlined his vision for Guyana’s development as he addressed hundreds of residents on Tuesday evening at a public meeting in Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses residents of Eccles during a public meeting on Tuesday

“Today, we have commenced the building process of the economy of the future…The economy of the future is a knowledge economy. That is why we are investing…our greatest asset must be our human capital,” the president stated.

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has designed a visionary plan to ignite a wealth of academic opportunities for every Guyanese, empowering them to reach new heights and fulfil their dreams.

This includes ensuring every Guyanese who needs a scholarship is granted one, the implementation of financial literacy programmes, the expansion of the University of Guyana’s engineering and medical faculties, and increased training for owners of small and medium-sized businesses.

The president described this as part of a broader vision to diversify the delivery of education.

“Many young people are told ‘we don’t have enough seats for medicine and engineering’…we have to build those seats and diversify the delivery of education in communities across the country,” President Ali said.

He noted that this kind of human development is part of what continues to bring investors to Guyana’s shores to set up businesses and create better-paying jobs.

“They know their investment is safe in this country. They trust the government, they trust our policies, they trust the economy, and they trust our leadership,” he declared.