Kumaka, Morawhanna Stellings construction progressing

Construction of the Kumaka and Morawhanna Stellings in Region One is advancing and will enhance transportation for residents.

The Ministry of Public Works reported on Friday that construction of the 891.5 million Kumaka Stelling is 45 per cent complete.

The passenger terminal building designed to enhance comfort and convenience is 90 per cent complete while the storage bond is 80 per cent complete.

The stelling itself is 20 per cent and out of the 335 piles required, 200 have been manufactured and 60 have already driven.

Ongoing works on a stelling

The contractor for the project is R. Bassoo & Son Construction Company and the completion date is April 8, 2025.

The $1.9 billion Morawhanna Stelling is 25 per cent complete and is also being built by R. Bassoo and Son Construction Company.

The contractor has requested a 270-day extension. The revised completion date is May 17, 2025.

These projects aim to improve connectivity and economic activity in Region One and are part of the government’s initiative to modernise river transport.

Passengers entering water taxi

The 2025 budget allocates $9.9 billion to boost river transportation, focusing on safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

A significant portion of the sum will be spent on repairs to ferries such as the MV Makouria, MV Malali, MV Kanawan, and MV Sabanto, along with improvements of the Kingston Goods Wharf and stellings in Bartica, Kumaka, and Port Kaituma. The government will also procure new wooden cargo boats for the Pomeroon, Berbice, and Northwest channels to increase capacity.

