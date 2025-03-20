Kuru Kuru benefitting from enhanced roads, electricity, new well – CDC Chair

-Minister Sukhai engages residents

Kuru Kuru, a settlement along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway with more than 700 residents, is not left out of Guyana’s development.

The community has benefitted from new and improved roads, access to electricity, and a new well currently under construction.

These developments were highlighted by the Chairman of the Community Development Council (CDC) Ray Ferrier on the sidelines of a community engagement led by Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai addressing residents of Kuru Kuru

The Kuru Kuru community has existed for some 50 years and counting. The CDC is operating under the Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

When asked what he envisions for his community, he told the Department of Public Information on Tuesday, “The things that I would like … is on stream now. Sunday gone they did come in to do some roads [and] we are getting the water.”

The CDC Chair said that an eight-inch well is being dug to ensure access to safe, clean water is realised. After some 50 years, the community has benefitted from the construction of five concrete roads, with others to be undertaken.

CDC Chairman, Ray Ferrier

He said this is a great achievement for Kuru Kuru as the community is witnessing significant development and people are visiting.

Ferrier pointed out that one of the main challenges is the lack of cooperation at the community level.

“The people of Kuru Kuru should just come together and stand as one and support who supporting them,” he urged his community members.

He highlighted the need for a school to serve children who live in the front area of Kuru Kuru.

“…Because it’s about two and a half miles in the children have to go to attend school,” he reasoned.

Meanwhile, Minister Sukhai informed residents that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration has fulfilled all of its commitments, and has even surpassed some of these promises.

She also highlighted the many programmes the Administration has embarked on, including healthcare, education and infrastructure improvements. For instance, tuition at the University of Guyana (U.G) is abolished, allowing Guyanese from all walks of life to pursue tertiary education.

Youths can also gain skillsets through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and the various healthcare programmes offered by the Ministry of Health.

According to the minister, the government is demonstrating its unwavering commitment to equitable development through various interventions and policies.

“Our government is pushing ahead. And, we are seeing many changes,” she stated.

The engagements are a key component of the PPP/C Governance Strategy, ensuring the needs and priorities of villages

