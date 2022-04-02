Kwakwani hospital benefits from donation of an ambulance

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, on Friday witnessed the handing over of an ambulance to the Kwakwani hospital for the hospital by the Kwakwani Natural Resources Organization (KNRO) at Independence Park, Kwakwani, Region 10.

Mr. Lamuel Carmichael, Secretary for the KNRO handed the keys of the vehicle to the Doctor in charge of and a driver attached to the Kwakwani hospital. In an invited comment, the Attorney General, on behalf of the Government of Guyana, the Ministry of Health, and the people of Kwakwani, thanked the organization for their generous contribution. He observed that just recently, this very organization donated some fifteen million dollars ($15 M) towards the rehabilitation of a school in the community and thus far has made over sixty-five million dollars ($65 M) in similar contributions to various endeavors in the community.

In lauding the efforts of this organization, Mr. Nandlall acknowledged the important role that they are playing as a corporate citizen in not only taking from the resources in the community but also giving back to the community and the people in kind. He emphasized that civil, civic, and non-governmental organizations must continue to partner with the government in improving the quality of life of our citizens in a quest to create a better society.