Kwakwani waterfront, riverfront roads 50 per cent complete

Relief is in sight for residents and travellers to Kwakwani in Region Ten as a $863.7 million waterfront and riverfront road project has crossed the halfway mark.

Access to the mining and logging town, which has often been hindered by deteriorating infrastructure due to heavy rainfall and seasonal flooding, will soon be a thing of the past as a result of this comprehensive upgrade.

With improved connectivity on the horizon, residents, especially miners in the area, will benefit from reduced travel time and operational costs, safety and importantly, more economic opportunities.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill meeting with residents of Kwakwani

During a recent visit to the community, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill said that one lane of the corridor has already been cast. He added that work on the second lane will commence shortly.

“The complaint right now is that the one lane is cast, but the other lane is now messy and troublesome. The reality is you cannot cast the road with the water on it. Therefore, the contractor is busy casting higher up whilst waiting for the water to subside,” he explained.

Further, he explained the government’s decision to opt for a rigid pavement of concrete over asphalt.

“If you put an asphaltic concrete road there and the flood comes, the enemy of asphalt is water. Once water gets underneath there, everything breaks up. So we have chosen to do the rigid pavement, but we have to manage the project,” the Minister said.

The road works are being executed in three sections, with Jemcorp Engineering and Imports constructing 1,000 metres of waterfront road for $225.6 million.

Z and J Enterprise Inc. is handling a further 1,600 metres at a cost of $338.7 million, while Mohamed’s Excavating Construction Inc. is responsible for executing the 1,470-metre-long riverfront stretch, valued at $299.4 million.

Each section is being constructed with a 6.1-metre-wide surface and seven inches of concrete, ensuring long-lasting durability.

While the official deadline is set for November 2025, the current progress of works suggests completion well ahead of schedule.

What is significant about this project is that the government is tackling the issue of persistent flooding, which has rendered some waterfront homes uninhabitable.

The Ministry of Housing will relocate affected residents from Jeep Landing, Lamp Island, and other low-lying areas, to a new housing scheme being developed within the community.

This follows a pledge by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo following severe flooding in 2021, which prompted residents to appeal directly for assistance.

Around 370 individuals are expected to benefit from the government’s relocation plan.

Beyond the riverfront, internal roads leading into and through the town are also being rehabilitated.

These include Middle Road, Staff Hill, Chinese Lane Cross Street, Main Cross Street, Bush Pole Road, and the First to Third Oval Roads. In addition, several smaller access roads are being resurfaced with asphalt to create a seamless traffic flow from the river and waterfront.

With development moving rapidly, residents of Kwakwani are overjoyed that new and improved roads mark the beginning of a new chapter, one that promises a better quality of life.