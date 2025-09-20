Labour Minister launches community outreach in East Ruimveldt, focused on empowerment

With the development of Guyana’s human resources at the forefront of the government’s agenda, the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning has extended its services to the residents of East Ruimveldt, with a particular focus on empowering the youth.

The community outreach spearheaded by Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, on Saturday marks the beginning of a series of impactful engagements to come.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith leading community outreach in East Ruimveldt

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister Griffith underscored the importance of holding his first outreach in East Ruimveldt.

“This is where it all started at this shop and I lived here for a very, very long time, so I am happy to start here in this community. Traditionally, this community has gone in one direction, but I am hoping to bring valuable transformation that the people in this community can see and appreciate,” he said.

Accompanying the Minister were staff from several key departments within the ministry, including the Board of Industrial Training, the Legal Department, the Labour Department, the Occupational Health and Safety Department, and the Manpower and Recruitment Agency.

Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning staff engaging residents of East Ruimvelt

Minister Griffith explained that the primary aim of this outreach is to bring the ministry’s services directly to the people, increasing awareness about the resources available for their benefit and empowerment.

One such department, he noted, focuses specifically on training young people and anyone interested in various fields of work.

He emphasised that if there’s an area of interest that the ministry has not yet considered, they are open to innovation.

“If there is an aspect that we have not thought about, they can come to us and say, this is something innovative and new.

We are going to find a way to train them, certify them, empower them and not just that go to the next level by matching them with somebody who can further develop their skills or even employ them,” he stated.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith engaging resident of East Ruimveldt

The labour minister also highlighted the ministry’s Job Bank, encouraging individuals to submit their Curriculum Vitae (CV), particularly through the Jobs.gov.gy platform.

The platform allows job seekers to upload their CVs and directly connect with employers looking to hire.

“These are just some of the opportunities young people can take advantage of,” Minister Griffith said.

He further stressed that beyond skills training, there is room for persons to launch their own business or businesses.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith engaging residents of East Ruimveldt

Meanwhile, DPI also spoke with several residents who praised the new minister’s proactive approach to engaging directly with the community, young people.

Resident Helen Fraser said “We give God praise and thanks that the minister came through California Drive and all we want him to do is help the young people because they really need the help.”

Another resident Colin Sealey shared similar sentiments.

“To be honest, since growing up I have never seen no other minister came to the area and do such an outreach…and this is a good initiative that Minister Keioma is starting here,” Sealey said.

The engagement also saw the distribution of pamphlets detailing the various services and how to access them.