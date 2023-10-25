Labour Ministry expands reach: Inaugurates $8.4M office to serve East Coast residents

The Ministry of Labour has taken a significant step forward in enhancing citizens’ accessibility by inaugurating a new $8.4 million office in Better Hope along the East Coast of Demerara.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, presided over the commissioning, emphasising the government’s commitment to easing service access for citizens.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton cutting the ribbon

Minister Hamilton noted, “This office is a testament to what we have set out to do, guided by three pillars in a reestablished ministry. One is training and re-training of people. Two, the human development aspect of making life more comfortable for people. And three, the protection of the rights of workers.”

Basic services, including the Co-operative Society and the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), will now be readily available at the extended branch. Officers from these services, previously based in Georgetown, will now facilitate informative sessions and training directly with East Coast residents.

Minister Hamilton affirmed the commitment of personnel, stating, “This office will need to serve the people of the East Coast, and there shall be no excuse because we have spent close to $8 million dollars to refurbish this place, and therefore it has to be of good use to give service to the people.”

Inside of the newly commissioned Better Hope office

The initiative aims to reduce the need for residents to travel to the city for work-related matters. The labour minister urged employees not only to be available in the office but also to actively engage with communities, spreading awareness about the services offered.

With ongoing efforts to include the Central Recruitment and Man Power Agency (CRMA) among the services offered, the new office stands as a testament to the government’s dedication to improving services to citizens.

