Largest ever Rupununi Rodeo deemed a success

The largest ever Rupununi Rodeo which was held between April 8 and 9 has received high commendations and was deemed a success by hundreds who travelled to Region Nine for the highly anticipated Easter event.

Many spectators expressed contentment with the smooth journey to the village due to the recently rehabilitated road undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works.

One of the many packed pavilions at the rodeo

Member of Parliament, Dharamkumar Seeraj, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) he foresees the event growing more rapidly in the coming years.

“But this one is the best so far for most people and visitors and I think that the future of the rodeo event here in Rupununi is great. I expect for the next year with the road being better you will have more people visiting,” MP Seeraj said.

Horseback riding at Rodeo 2023

Chattergoon Jadoopat was among the scores who travelled from the capital city. He noted that he was intrigued by the various competitions that were hosted.

“This year is better because of the people that come. People just want to see what it is like. For me, I was participating also in one of the events yesterday. It was fun, so a lot of people enjoyed themselves,” Jadoopat expressed.

Attending the Rodeo for the first time, Jaisarran Rajaram stated, “I enjoyed it a lot…the horse racing was beautiful and then I end up taking a ride with a friend’s horse as well, so it was lovely.”

One of the stalls filled with a variety of fruits and beverages

A Brazilian national, Priscilla Ramsarran, commended the event organisers for working extremely hard to execute such as well-planned event which she said has helped with sales for vendors.

“Every year we come and work. This year was very nice and the organisers worked very well, better than before and I enjoyed it. Business is good,” the foreigner said.

Amen Flatt who is from the Rupununi but resides in Georgetown expressed his excitement about travelling to his birth village. Flatt told DPI that he did not travel due to the two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event saw the attendance of Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai.

