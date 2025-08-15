‘Leaked interview’ linked to Mohameds, part of ploy to smear President Ali ahead of elections – VP Jagdeo

Vice President Dr Bharrat has slammed the ‘deliberate third-party smear’ targeting President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his family ahead of the most crucial elections in Guyana’s history.

When questioned by reporters about the allegations, Dr Jagdeo said he believes the Mohameds, who head the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) political outfit, orchestrated the release of the unfounded bribery claim to deflect from their scandals.

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

He reminded the press conference held at Freedom House on Thursday, that the allegations stemmed from billionaire gold trader Junior Baksh, who admitted in the interview that he was only repeating what was said to him by another individual.

Baksh has since issued a public apology to the President and his mother, making it clear he has never paid them or any government official a single cent.

The vice president pointed out, too, that journalist Travis Chase deliberately tried to steer the conversation to malign the President’s family. He likened the tactic to someone “hearing” that a journalist takes money from the Mohameds, then later admitting it was nothing but baseless gossip.

“Travis Chase and the others were steering him to do that to malign the president and his mom…. It has no credibility whatsoever,” he stressed.

Notably, the interview was leaked by Melissa Atwell, popularly known as ‘Melly Mell’, and this was the same individual who previously admitted the Mohameds were paying her legal fees, he noted.

The vice president described the tactic as a textbook case of “muddying the waters” to keep the public distracted from the Mohameds’ “dirty dealings.”

“There’s no evidence whatsoever that any money was paid. This is just another rumour … being perpetrated by the Mohameds,” he declared.