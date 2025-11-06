Legal vending offers opportunities, stability – Min Sukhai tells Parika vendors

Vendors plying their trade along the roadside and on the Parika Waterfront, who were allotted legal spots at various market tarmacs, are being encouraged to move into their designated areas.

Others who have yet to be allocated spaces were encouraged to register to be part of the modernised market system.

Parika Market Tarmac

This effort follows a government campaign to promote road safety, support vendors’ livelihoods and advance infrastructure development.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai, on Wednesday, met with the Parika vendors to address their concerns regarding this initiative and discuss next steps for relocation.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai and team inspect with the vendors

The minister was joined by representatives of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, and other relevant stakeholders.

To ensure a smooth process, the minister outlined plans to work with vendors to ensure everyone benefits from safe and structured vending spaces. Items previously removed owing to illegal vending were securely stored at the RDC facility at Crane and could be retrieved following the necessary procedures.

Parika vendors engaging with government officials

During the engagement, Minister Sukhai said she is happy that most vendors have already begun setting up their stalls and encouraged others to do the same.

“I met with the head of the market committee and the chairman of this region, and actions were taken to try and normalise that shift. He’s advised that most vending on the roadside has been approved and has found an allocation within the tarmac. I must say, for those who started putting up their stalls, that is what we need. You need to act on your own opportunities,” the minister said.

Stressing the importance of legal vending, Minister Sukhai stated that major infrastructure works are underway to transform the current Parika Stelling into a state-of-the-art port facility that will benefit the local industry and vendors alike.

An artist’s impression of the Parika International Port Facility in Region Three

The minister encouraged vendors to play their part in securing economic opportunities that are being created for them through the allocation of spaces in various markets.