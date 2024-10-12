Leguan’s crematorium – a sanctuary where healing begins – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali described the newly constructed Kaashi Dhaam Crematorium on Leguan Island as a sanctuary where families can grieve the loss of their loved ones and begin to the process of healing.

The president made these remarks at the commissioning ceremony for the crematorium on Friday.

The newly constructed Leguan Island Crematorium

Kaashi Dhaam, which means ‘heavenly abode,’ is the second facility of its kind. The first is located on the Ruimzeight foreshore.

The crematorium caters to the needs of the community by providing a dignified, courteous, and comfortable space where loved ones can offer their final respects to the deceased.

President Ali said, “Where life ends symbolically, is also where healing begins. Here is where hope for the families also begins.”

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering remarks at the commissioning ceremony of Leguan Island Crematorium

He noted that in certain cultures such facilities are built to encourage meditation and connect individuals with the reality of life and what is expected of everyone while they are alive.

The multimillion-dollar facility was funded and constructed by the Ramroop Foundation. President Ali recognised the Ramroop family’s valuable contribution to the Island’s development.

Unveiling of the plaque for Leguan Island Crematorium Scene from the Leguan Island Crematorium

He expressed concern over the previous circumstances under which people transported their loved ones to be cremated.

“It is no exaggeration that two tractors were bringing the dead here. Today, we have this beautiful respected place where you can celebrate the life of your loved ones. You must care and honour it [the facility],” he told the residents.

Scene from the Leguan Island Crematorium

During his visit to the island, President Ali also announced plans to construct a landing pad at Leguan and Wakenaam, providing grieving families on both islands easier access to the crematorium.

Regional Chairman, Sheikh Ayube, also delivered remarks at the commissioning ceremony.

