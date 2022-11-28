Leopold Street residents not left out of government’s development agenda – President Ali

-Skills training available for interested residents

The passionate approach taken by the PPP/C Administration to enhance the livelihood of Guyanese will be mirrored in every community during its first term in office.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacts with a Leopold Street resident.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Sunday morning reminded residents of Leopold Street, Georgetown that they too will witness the positive transformation.

The head of the state’s visit is a response to several youngsters residing within the community, who requested a face-to-face discourse with him.

“And that is what we are about. This government is about meeting people and reaching out to people,” Dr Ali emphasised, as he consulted with scores of community members in the pouring rain.

“Today, I am here because we are concerned about every single Guyanese. We are concerned about every single community…The plan and programme that we have for the development of Guyana involve every single citizen and community every single face,” the president asserted.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn share a light moment with children of Leopold Street, Georgetown.

He noted that his government’s aggressive approach to developing Guyana and its citizens is different from that of the previous APNU+AFC Coalition Government.

“It is not a plan in which people sit down in front of cameras at a press conference and talk nonsense. It is not a plan that is hatched in congress place or…freedom house. It’s a plan that comes from the heart,” the head of state said.

President Ali said the administration’s move to go into all communities to shed light on the massive improvements and opportunities in the various sectors will be a continuous process.

He pointed to the lengthy engagements the PPP/C held with community members there, during its fight for democracy while in opposition.

President Ali explained that there is a significant need for workers in several fields due to the fast development pace.

It is against this backdrop, interested persons were encouraged to get on board and take advantage of the various training programmes being offered in almost all of the sectors.

“We need people to be trained in carpentry and in masonry. We need people to be trained technically in welding. We don’t want to lose our young people. We want to come here and to get our young people, to bring them with us, to train them to get them actively and positively involved in the development of our country,” Dr Ali underscored.

He said like every other community, Leopold Street residents have the capacity to contribute and positively influence Guyana’s development.

“This is what I am here about. I am here to help and push this agenda, to advance this agenda,” the Guyanese leader emphasised.

President Ali has promised to return to Leopold Street for the second phase of engagement with residents.

Already, a list with the names of over 50 young men was given to the head of state, who has instructed that they be enrolled in a two-week training course to be employed and effectively function in the government’s home-building drive.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

