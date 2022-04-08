Let us be our brother’s keeper – Minister Edghill urges on National Day of Prayers

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P., on Friday, encouraged staff at his ministry to treat each other with love and respect.

The minister, along with colleague Minister Deodat Indar, M.P., and several religious representatives, joined staff, and others from sub-agencies to observe the National Day of Fasting and Prayers, initiated by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P., in prayer with his staff.

Minister Edghill told those gathered, “It’s our love that is demonstrated one to the other. Let us be a people that as we pray, we ask God to forgive us of our sins. And while we ask God to forgive us for our wrongdoings, we forgive those who have done us wrong. Today it should be a day of reconciliation.”

He reiterated the need for persons to become their brother’s keepers. With this in mind, he told the gathering that he will pray for all to receive the spirit of wisdom.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P.

“Wisdom to make the right decisions, wisdom to guide us in our everyday living and that we will also receive the spirit of knowledge, that we will also receive the spirit of understanding, that God will give us the power to be able to achieve and be successful, that we will be endowed with might to overcome every challenge that we will know no defeat, only victory,” the public works minister said.

On April 4, President Ali called on religious bodies to unite under the ‘One Guyana’ banner for a National Day of Fasting and Prayers.

The occasion is due to three significant religious observances overlapping this month- the Muslim community is observing Ramadan, the Hindus are observing Chaitra Navratri, and Christians, Lent.