“Let us choose without chaos” – President Ali urges voters 

As Guyana prepares to head to the polls on Monday, September 1, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivered an important national address on Sunday morning, calling on citizens to uphold peace, unity, and democratic values during the electoral process.

President Ali during his live social media address

“The right to freely and fairly elect a government of one’s choice is the very lifeblood of democracy,” the President declared in his live broadcast, urging every eligible voter to honour the sacred responsibility of casting their ballot.

In a firm tone brimming with reverence and resolve, President Ali reminded the nation that the right to vote was not granted lightly; it was earned through the struggles of those who came before.

“To neglect this right is to dishonour their sacrifice. To surrender it carelessly is to imperil our sovereignty, confidence, dignity, and pride,” he cautioned, emphasising that “your choice is yours alone,” and that respect for the decision of others is fundamental to a healthy democracy.

“Elections should not be a contest to divide us,” he said, “but a mechanism to unify us under the banner of democratic sovereignty.”

In a direct appeal to political leaders and activists, the President called for responsible behaviour and mature discourse.

“Let us avoid inflammatory rhetoric… let us temper our passion and allow good sense and decency to guide our actions,” he advised.

Acknowledging the vital role of law enforcement, President Ali assured the public that the security services are prepared to uphold peace and order.

Still, he placed the greater responsibility on the shoulders of citizens. “Peace will prevail not because it is enforced but because it is embraced.”

He underscored that once the results are declared, Guyanese must be ready to move forward as one nation.

“We must be prepared to set aside narrow partisan differences and join hands in the service of the common good.”

In one of the address’s most impactful lines, President Ali called upon the nation to lead by example for future generations:

“Let us give them the example of a people who can disagree without discord, who can contest without contempt, and who can choose without chaos.”

As Guyana approaches a pivotal historic moment, President Ali’s message echoes across the country: a call not just to vote, but to do so with honour, respect, and a collective spirit of a united nation.