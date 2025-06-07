‘Let us rejoice, pray and give with gratitude and generosity’ – President Ali

– on Eid-ul-Adha as thousands mark the occasion

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Adha greetings to all Guyanese especially the Islamic communities in Guyana and the diaspora, emphasising the importance of prayers, kindness and Allah’s guiding hand in all our affairs.

In his message on Saturday, President Ali said, “As we gather to mark this sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, let us reflect not only on our intentions and efforts but also on the quiet, guiding hand of Allah in all our affairs…On this magnificent occasion, let us rejoice, let us pray and let us give with gratitude and generosity. Trust the process. Trust the Planner. Trust Allah.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at Eid Salah at the Leonora Sunnatul Masjid

According to the president, Eid-ul-Adha serves as a reminder that although we are urged to live with conviction and purpose, divine wisdom ultimately determines how our lives will unfold.

He highlighted, “We are agents of our choices but Allah is the Master of all outcomes. Let us observe this important occasion reaffirmed in the conviction that to surrender to Allah is not to give up—it is to rise above fear. For it is written in the Holy Quran (65:3). “And whoever puts their trust in Allah, then He ˹alone˺ is sufficient for them. Certainly, Allah achieves His Will. Allah has already set a destiny for everything.”

In a world that is frequently motivated by the need for control and certainty, President Ali emphasised that this Eid should be a gentle reminder that true serenity comes from believing the One who knows the answers, not from having all the answers.

He further explained, “The story of Ibrahim and his devotion to Allah instructs us that Faith begins where certainty ends. Faith is what keeps us moving, keeps us believing, and keeps us trusting when everything else tells us to stop, to reject and to doubt. It is in that spirit of absolute trust—of moving forward even when the path is unclear—that we find the true essence of Eid.” President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali sharing a light moment with a resident at the Leonora Sunnatul Masjid

He urged everyone to stride forward with intention, celebrate this holiday with thankfulness, and relax in the knowledge that what is destined for us will come to pass and that what is missed was never ours.

“My wish for you is that this Eid will find you filled with peace, your heart overflowing with contentment and your journey blessed with divine clarity. May you walk the path Allah has written for you—with grace in your steps and a radiant light in your heart,” President Ali said.