Lethem energy supply surpasses demand, unlocks new economic potential

Residents of Lethem and surrounding communities in Region Nine are now benefitting from a reliable and sustainable electricity supply that exceeds current demand, following significant Government investment in integrated renewable and hybrid energy infrastructure.

The combined power generation capacity in the Lethem grid—which serves communities including St Ignatius, Kumu, and Moco Moco—has reached 5.7 megawatts (MW). This includes 2.2 MW from hydropower at the Kumu and Moco Moco falls, a 1 MW solar farm in Lethem, and 2.5 MW from diesel generators. Peak electricity demand in the area currently stands at approximately 2.1 MW, leaving a surplus of 3.6 MW available to support continued development and future population growth.

The 1 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) farm in Lethem, commissioned in August 2022 at a cost of $490.46m, has generated more than 3,594 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable energy as at June 11, 2025. This output has resulted in fuel savings equivalent to 5,877 drums of diesel and avoided carbon dioxide emissions totalling 2,875 tonnes. The project alone has significantly contributed to both economic and environmental benefits for the region.

To further decarbonise the town, the Government constructed a 0.7 MW hydropower plant at Moco Moco and a 1.5 MW hydropower plant at Kumu. These facilities, built at a combined cost of G$2.679 billion, has further strengthened the Region’s clean energy backbone. The hydropower plants and the solar PV farm will supply the electricity needs of approximately 7,000 residents in Lethem and its environs, ensuring a substantial share of renewable energy generation under favourable hydrological and solar conditions.

The availability of surplus energy has already begun transforming everyday life and economic activity in Region Nine. Residents and businesses are now experiencing improved reliability in power supply, while key public services such as health centres and schools are benefiting from stable and continuous electricity. The surplus also provides scope for new industries and income-generating ventures, particularly in small-scale manufacturing and tourism.

The energy transformation unfolding in Lethem is part of a wider national strategy to decentralise and diversify Guyana’s power generation mix, especially in hinterland regions. These efforts fall under the Government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, which aims to promote sustainable economic growth through increased use of renewable energy.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, who has portfolio responsibility for energy, emphasised the transformative impact of reliable power on rural development. “This energy surplus represents more than just kilowatts—it represents opportunity.”

He further stated that, “When communities have reliable, clean energy that exceeds their immediate needs, they can dream bigger. They can establish cottage industries, enhance their agricultural processing capabilities, and create sustainable livelihoods that were previously impossible. This is how we build prosperity from the ground up in our hinterland communities.”

Residents of Region Nine more broadly are also benefitting under the Government’s expanded hinterland electrification programme with the distribution of over 30,000 Solar PV Home Energy Systems to hinterland and riverine communities across all 10 Administrative Regions of Guyana. This initiative has resulted in the installation of a combined 4.8 MW of solar PV capacity, significantly boosting renewable energy access in remote areas.

Building on this momentum, the Government has launched a second round to distribute an additional 7,230 Solar Home Energy Systems to households in remote communities during 2025. This will bring the total to over 37,000 systems distributed over a three-year period, contributing to 99% of the hinterland population—approximately 144,900 persons—having access to solar PV by the end of 2025.

With the success seen in Region Nine, similar renewable energy systems are being implemented in other hinterland communities. In this regard, Prime Minister Phillips recently announced that the Government has allocated more than $800m to roll out additional solar mini-grids and retrofit renewable systems in Amerindian and remote villages, aiming to replicate the development gains seen in clean energy across Guyana.

Lethem’s energy surplus marks a turning point for residents, providing not only improved living standards but also a platform for long-term economic empowerment in the hinterland.