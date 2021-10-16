Lethem Regional Hospital now a SMART facility – President Ali commits to its further enhancement

Residents in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) can now easily access quality healthcare services as the Lethem Regional Hospital was on Friday recommissioned as a Smart Hospital facility.

The upgrading of the Lethem Regional Hospital is part of the “Smart Healthcare Facilities in the Caribbean” project being funded by the United Kingdom Department for International Development, at a cost of $835 million (US$4.175 million).

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irafaan Ali

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivered the feature address at the facility’s recommissioning Friday afternoon. He said the transition should not be only limited to the physical facility.

“It goes beyond the physical asset, the nice building, it talks about a system of administering a service that is different from (what it) was prior. When we speak about this transition, it also requires a smart approach to work and this is where the human factor comes in. We have to develop a new culture in a way we administer health service.”

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irafaan Ali and British High Commisioner to Guyana H.E Jane Miller cut the ribbon to recommissioned the Lethem Regional Hospital

He explained that every person working at the facility should understand his/her role and the importance of providing quality services to all who seek it.

“So, it is integrated flow from the time you get to the hospital, to when you are administered service, and I want to urge the management of the hospital to ensure that that flow level of service is there.”

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony MP

Dr. Ali committed to expanding the facility to further enhance the quality of services provided. This, he said, will be part of the government’s plan to change how health services are offered and accessed countrywide.

“This Lethem hospital would have a further conversion. This phase will be what we are going to build a modern facility here in Lethem, with the best surgical wings you can find with good accommodation for patients. All this will happen in next five years.”

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irafaan Ali, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony MP, British High Commisioner to Guyana H.E Jane Miller along with special invitees touring the facility.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said following the upgrades, the functions of the facility have improved tremendously.

“Our thrust is to make sure that in this region, we work hard to improve the quality of services that we are offering…. all of which would create a better ambiance for healing at this Lethem Hospital,” he said.

Both the British High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E Jane Miller and Resident of the Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO) in Guyana, Dr Luis Codina committed to continued collaboration to strengthen Guyana’s health sector.

The recommissioned SMART Hospital

This is the second hospital to be completed under the SMART Hospital initiative. The Diamond Diagnostic Hospital in Region Four was recommissioned in April, 2021. Other hospitals included in the project are the Leonora Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, Mabaruma Regional Hospital and the Paramakatoi Health Centre.

Lethem Regional Hospital

The ‘SMART Hospital’ concept refers to a health facility which provides standard and efficient health care while at the same time being climate resilient.