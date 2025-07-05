Life Sciences Park to make Guyana a leader in healthcare, biotech

Guyana is destined to become a global leader in smart healthcare and biotech, with plans by the government to establish a Life Sciences Park to be powered by the coming landmark Gas-to-Energy project in Wales.



During his address at the commissioning of the new Enmore hospital, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that Guyana has already begun discussions with a Life Sciences Park in southern Belgium, with support from the European Union.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressed the packed audience who gathered to witness the commissioning of a modern Enmore Regional Hospital on Friday

“The life science park will be co-housed with world-leading academic institutions, making it a hotbed for cutting-edge research in translational science, clinical trials and data analytics,” the president said during his address to a packed gathering at the Enmore Regional Hospital on Friday.

A Life Sciences Park is a special business area designed to help companies and research in the fields of medicine, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Translational science, which the president mentioned in his speech, focuses on improving the process of moving scientific discoveries into practical applications that benefit human health.

President Ali said the park aims to be “…an engine of a new economy, driven by science, healing, and innovation, and it will belong to the people of Guyana.”

The natural gas from Guyana’s energy sector will power the facility, providing a low-cost advantage for data warehousing, laboratory operations, and cloud infrastructure.

“The goal: nothing less than making Guyana a world-class health provider and a Caribbean hub for biotech innovation. A place where AI meets medicine, where science meets service and where every life comes,” the president said.

This bold initiative aligns with the government’s drive to create a world-class healthcare system that will enable Guyana to become a global leader in smart healthcare services.

A system of filing the health records of patients is already being implemented at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) with plans to expand to all regional hospitals and health facilities nationwide.

Hinterland and rural communities are also benefiting from the government’s push for a modern healthcare system. The government aims to double the telemedicine services in these regions of Guyana. Through this initiative, patients in remote areas are now able to send diagnostic images (e.g. X-rays) in real-time to specialists in Georgetown or even abroad, receiving immediate care recommendations; some 80 communities are already benefiting.

A healthcare worker in Paruima Village is operating a telemedicine system

“This is not science fiction. This is what modern medicine looks like in Guyana,” President Ali said. “We’re narrowing the gap between urban hospitals and hinterland communities, and delivering world-class care in real time.”

Guyana is also partnering with Northwell Health to explore the possibility of robotic surgery, where procedures are performed in Guyana but by U.S.-based surgeons with local supervision.

President Ali also referenced the partnership with Mount Sinai Hospital, a leading medical institution in the United States (US), to establish a national oncology centre in Guyana. The centre will bring cutting-edge cancer diagnostics, treatment and resources to Guyana’s shores, reducing the need for patients to travel abroad for care.

McMaster University (Canada), Apollo Hospitals (India), York University (Canada), and UK-based institutions are all contributing to research, postgraduate training, and digital systems in the local health system. And, “We are not just raising the bar, we are raising it with the help of the best in the world,” the president promised

President Ali affirmed that Guyana’s healthcare future is already evolving, and the country is prepared to shape the regional narrative. He said, “We are not merely making improvements, we are building a healthcare system that is modern, responsive, compassionate, and world-class.”