Linden-Lethem road completion priority for Guyana and Brazil

– Joint working group established to advance agriculture, energy, and infrastructure projects

To advance key infrastructural projects such as the Linden-Lethem road, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaged the Governor of the State of Roraima Antonio Olivério Garcia de Almeida on Friday.

Governor Almeida travelled to State House in Georgetown to attend the meeting in person.

President Ali led a team of officials to the bilateral meeting held at State House

Atop the meeting’s agenda was the completion of the Linden to Lethem road, which both officials identified as important and urgent.

“Recognising the importance of…enhancing trade, connectivity, and food and energy security, the two sides discussed…[intensifying] efforts towards the completion of the second phase of the Linden-Lethem Road Project,” the joint statement read.

Plans were also discussed to develop a food and livestock processing hub in Lethem and establish an integrated energy complex featuring facilities for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and other petroleum products.

The two leaders committed to working towards the creation of scholarship and academic exchange programmes in agriculture and technology transfer, as well as the improvement of the customs and immigration procedures at the Lethem–Bonfim border crossing.

Further, a joint working group will be established to advance these initiatives with specific timelines and measurable goals. Both parties also committed to finalising a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation.

The exchange is part of the government’s commitment to enhancing diplomatic ties across borders and advancing shared development goals for the people of Guyana.



















