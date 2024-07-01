Local actors in workshop with renowned actor Silvio Simac

Young actors in Guyana benefited from a workshop on Sunday, hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, featuring world-renowned actor, martial arts champion, and professional bodybuilder, Silvio Simac.

The event, held at the National Cultural Centre, offered participants the opportunity to interact with and learn key techniques from Simac, who has appeared in films such as Transporter 3, John Wick 3, and Undisputed 2, among others.

Minister Charles Ramson Jr speaks to the participants

Minister Of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson addressed the participants, emphasising the value of the workshop in fostering their development in the arts.

“It’s important that you have an insight in the industry and that real time experience, exposure…so he gets to share with you what he had to go through, and at the same time you get to learn from him what it takes to make it in the industry,” Minister Ramson told the participants.

He pointed out that many in Guyana lack access to first-hand information crucial for charting their acting careers.

Minister Ramson also highlighted other investments in the field, including Letitia Wright’s 2023 visit, where she met with local actors, and the establishment of the Guyana National School of Theatre Arts and Drama which is an accredited institution that provides students with opportunities to develop their skills.

He stressed the importance of practice and confidence, not only in acting but in all aspects of life.

Silvio Simac, was born in Croatia and later moving to London at a young age. He shared his journey and encouraged the young actors to persist in their craft and seize every opportunity for growth.

“I’m here to tell you that no matter where you are currently in your life, in your journey, you have the power to achieve greatness and to change the course of your life,” he told the participants.

Simac’s visit was made possible by local martial artist and actor Max Messiah, who met Simac three years ago through a mutual engagement. They plan to collaborate on a movie that will be produced locally.

Actor Silvio Simac poses and the participants of the workshop Participant asks the actor a question Participants gathered at the workshop

