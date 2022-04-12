Local businesses could tap into international markets through new E-Commerce platform

Entrepreneurs and businesses nationwide will now be able to capture new markets locally and internationally, through the Stabroek Online Marketplace – Guyana’s newest E-Commerce platform.

The enterprise allows businesses of any size to exploit opportunities in the local and global market from one place. It also includes other divisions such as Stabroek travel for local tourist experiences and accommodation.

Media launch of the Stabroek Online Marketplace at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown

During the media launch held at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, on Tuesday, Director of Business in the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, John Edghill, said the ministry is in support of the online venture.

He noted that the company’s vision is aligned with the National E-Commerce Strategy, which seeks to increase domestic trade, provide a more efficient channel for consumers and producers to interlink, and create employment opportunities, among others.

Director of Business, Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, John Edghill.

“As you would know, the government is working to improve the ease of doing business, to improve the environment for private sector development, to create a friendly environment for the business sector,” Edghill said.

To this end, he urged the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stabroek Online Marketplace, Althea Toney, to extend her services to businesses within the hinterland communities.

“And now as we are building out those other interconnectivities, there are additional lifts going into Region Two, so you could have produce going into Region Two for someone, like you mentioned, someone could be in the comfort of their home in Berbice and they can be able to buy items from an agro-processor for example,” the business director explained.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stabroek Online Market Place, Althea Toney

The online platform is currently opened to early registration for sellers who will receive free subscription for 30 days after the platform goes live on May 19.

Addressing the media, the company’s CEO said the introduction of the platform supports His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ vision and his commitment to reduce the region’s food import bill by 25 percent by 2025.

The site is also positioned to be a conduit for the buying and selling of agricultural products throughout the region.

The platform offers the payment component, required logistic alternatives and after sales customer services, which the CEO expressed, is different from other E-Commerce sites. It also ensures that customers’ rights are maintained.

President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Timothy Tucker

“To fulfil our promises in this regard, we have invested heavily to ensuring we have the most cutting-edge technology in terms of web application, payment options and diversified logistic option. We offer diverse product category dictated by Guyanese business featuring products that in rich culture and improve quality of life,” Toney underscored.

There is a structured fee of US $40 per seller, while a fee is also attached to each transaction that varies depending on the category of seller. Registered businesses are encouraged to apply.

President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Timothy Tucker was also present at the event.